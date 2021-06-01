Watch
Planning Ahead for Severe Weather This Summer

With AccuWeather
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 11:18:31-04

Summer temperatures are quickly heating up, and that means outdoor activities, family vacations, and more. It also means keeping track of the weather to ensure that extreme heat, hurricanes, or wildfires will not disrupt your plans. AccuWeather’s Global Weather Center wants to help you plan ahead and stay safe during severe weather. Joining us today to give us an in-depth preview of this summer's forecast is Jonathan Porter, SVP of Forecast Operations and Chief Meteorologist at AccuWeather.

With hurricane season upon us, Jon will give viewers a sneak peek at the AccuWeather Network’s June 1 special report, “Hurricane 2021: Preparing for the Season.” For more information, visit AccuWeather.com.

