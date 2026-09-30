Planning Ahead: A Simple Gift for the People You Love

Many people avoid discussing end-of-life plans, but taking time to preplan can be one of the most thoughtful gifts you leave your family. David Bevsek and Sue Bevsek of Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Cremation Services explain how preplanning allows individuals to document personal wishes, designate decision-makers, and reduce uncertainty during an emotional time. Whether someone chooses to simply outline their preferences or also prefund their arrangements, planning ahead can provide valuable peace of mind. The conversation also highlights important considerations for cremation, estate planning, and today's blended families. Learn more about funeral preplanning and available resources by visiting https://www.bvfh.net/.