Planning a Financially Secure Future

Modern Woodmen offers an amazing program, called MoneyMasters. MoneyMasters is a free personal finance educational program, that includes a K-12 programs for schools and youth organizations, as well as workshops to serve the community through partnership with local nonprofit organizations or public agencies.

For the school-aged children, there are four levels available for K-12 educators to choose from, not to mention they are aligned with Common Core State Standards and Jumpstart national standards. From “Planning for Today, Tomorrow, Your Financial Future, or the Real World” depending on the grade level.

The workshops available for adults help equip community members with some of the basic tools to move toward a healthy financial future. Covering topics such as, Budgeting, Identity Theft, Debt Management, and Credit Scores.

If you are interested in MoneyMasters and ready to get started, Contact Mark Phillips 414-235-8806 for more information.

