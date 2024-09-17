Plan Your Visual Art Tour Around Wisconsin

Wisconsin Art Destinations is the first art museum-based collective in the Midwest. It is comprised of 16 art museums working together to raise the profile of Wisconsin as a destination for the visual arts by inviting visitors of all backgrounds to explore and experience the state’s art museums and surrounding communities. www.wisconsinartdestinations.com

People living in Milwaukee have the benefit of four great art museums. From the flagship Milwaukee Art Museum, to the Haggerty at Marquette, the romantic Villa Terrace, and the stately Charles Allis, the city has an amazing variety of incredible buildings and artworks. But this variety extends far into Wisconsin, with twelve additional art museums for people to visit and enjoy!

All of the state’s16 art museums are now working together to draw more attention to our great art collections and exhibitions, as well as our artful buildings, settings, and communities.

Aaron Sherer, Executive Director of the Paine Art Center and Gardens and founding member of Wisconsin Art Destinations joins us today to share some of these amazing destinations!

Travel beyond your horizon – chart your journey at www.wisconsinartdestinations.com