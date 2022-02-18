Today more homeowners are choosing to make the most of their homes. They are remodeling to create work, school and entertaining spaces. They are doing home improvements for better aesthetics, functionality and comfort. For those looking to make changes or improvements to their indoor or outdoor space, the 60th annual NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show is the place to be. Executive Director of NARI Milwaukee, Diane Welhouse joins us to share what the 2022 Spring Home Improvement Show will feature from from design/build firms to specialized contractors for all areas of the home, including roofing, gutters, windows, doors, HVAC, electrical, painting and more.

Come to the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show to plan your upcoming remodel or home improvement project and meet with local businesses that can get the job done right! The show occurs February 18-20 at the Wisconsin Exposition Center, State Fair Park (8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis).

Tickets for the Spring Home Improvement Show are $12; Adults 60+ are $10 at the door; children age 17 and younger, veterans and active-duty military personnel and front-line workers and medical personnel (with I.D.) are free.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit narimilwaukeehomeshow.com