Plan Your Summer Destination

Hannah Meyer tells us why Titletown should be added to your Wisconsin summer destination list! Titletown is a community development West of Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The unique location is the perfect place for community members and visitors to play, stay, eat, relax and enjoy no matter what season it is. They offer year round entertainment from ice skating and downhill tubing to live music and fitness programs in the summer. This year they are focusing on live entertainment. To get the summer season started, they are hosting a showcase of their upcoming programs leading up to a performance by national musical artist, Jason Derulo on Saturday, June 4th. Throughout the year they have a variety of programming.

Click HERE for more details.

