Plan Your Northwoods Getaway

Summer is a great time of year to visit Langlade County, “Wisconsin’s County of Trails!” Whether you're looking to explore or just relax up north, Langlade County, located in the great Wisconsin "Northwoods. For residents and visitors alike, Langlade County offers many exciting and refreshing outdoor adventures in the Northwoods of Wisconsin this summer for people of all ages and experience levels!

Go to https://www.langladecounty.org/ to start planning your adventure in Langlade County, “Wisconsin County of Trails,” and check us out on Facebook and Instagram.