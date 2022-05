Krystal Westfahl talks about the variety of things to do in the Minocqua area this summer. You’ll find options for families, including multi-generations, couples, groups or individuals.

There are events in the area all summer long. Stargazing series at Minocqua Winter Park, Lecture series at Trees For Tomorrow, Craft shows, 4th of July, boat show, 5K runs/walks, Art Tour, waterski shows.

Find them on facebook or Instagram @LetsMinocqua.