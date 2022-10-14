Plan Your Next Home Project

Watch Now
NARI Home & Remodeling Show
Today we hear from Jessie Cannizzaro at the NARI Home &amp; Remodeling Show. More than 100 NARI Milwaukee members will be exhibiting and on hand to answer questions, make recommendations and provide guidance, solutions and creative suggestions. In fact, for 2023 indoor and outdoor projects, now is the time for homeowners to line up trusted, local professionals. NARI’s annual show runs Oct. 14-16 at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. Come to the NARI Home &amp; Remodeling Show to plan your upcoming remodel or home improvement project and meet with local businesses that can get the job done.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 11:34:47-04

