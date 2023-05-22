Plan Your Next Door County Trip

Jon Jarosh from Destination Door County is here today to tell us what Door County has to offer for your next spring or summer trip. There are a lot of great new things in Door County this season including the completed Door County Maritime Museum and the Peninsula State Park's Eagle Tower. These among other activities such as shows at Northern Sky Theater and unique dinner spots make visiting Door County a trip to remember. Right now, Destination Door County has a contest running, where one lucky winner could win two-thousand dollars in Door County gift certificates. For more information, visit online atDoor County.