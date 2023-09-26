Plan Your Next Chicago Trip Now

With the fall and winter weather coming in the next few weeks, it may feel like fun trips must come to an end. However, that is certainly not the case! On the show today is Jason Lesniewicz with Choose Chicago to talk about why the windy city should be your destination spot for your next trip.

Holiday planning can be pretty time consuming, but it is important to remember to take a break and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Chicago is the perfect place to relax, have a girls weekend, or even get started on some shopping! Choose Chicago maps out all the perfect activities, including festivals, events, and markets to keep you busy all year. Their site also includes hotels, special offers, and attraction passes. Choose Chicago is the best aid with all those things travel.

For more information on this great trip experience and for more special offers, visit ww.ChooseChicago.com.