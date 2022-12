Ami McClure is a busy mom with three children and when the family needs a quick vacation during the holiday season, they come to Kalahari Resorts for a fun-filled getaway. Kalahari Resorts offer a holiday getaway with activities for families of all ages to enjoy, sure to create memories that will last long beyond the holiday season.

Kalahari is located in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. To book your holiday stay or purchase a gift card head over to Kalahari Resorts website