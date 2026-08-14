Plan the Coolest Summer Sun For all Your Family Needs

Celebrate at Chula Vista all year round! Chula Vista Resort offers sunset dinner cruises, 18-hole golf course, mini-golf, indoor/outdoor waterpark, and award-winning steakhouse all conveniently located on site. Plus, Chula Vista is animal friendly, so bring your furry friend along for fun in Wisconsin Dells.

Kaminski's Chop House is having it's 20th anniversary! In a state where meat is a way of life, Kaminski’s Chop House is the ultimate destination to indulge in your favorite dishes. Voted #1 Best Steakhouse in Wisconsin by EatThis.com in 2021, they offer hand-cut, dry-aged beef, fresh seafood, exquisite wines, and top-notch service.