Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Plan an Unforgettable Family Vacation

Kalahari Resorts
Posted at 10:38 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 11:38:26-04

With summer almost here it's time to plan an unforgettable vacation the entire family will love! Kalahari Resorts has been voted #1 Best Indoor Water Park by USA Today and is a great spot for an exciting family vacation! Kalahari Resorts & Conventions are full service vacation destinations, including meeting & convention facilities that combine America’s largest indoor Waterparks with the magic of Africa. Located in Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania; Sandusky, Ohio; Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; and Round Rock, Texas, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions' innovative Waterparks, family entertainment centers, luxury spas, adventurous restaurants, and convention centers deliver beyond expectations, all under one roof. Whether you’re 3, 83, or anything in-between, we pride ourselves on having something for everyone!

For more information, visit kalahariresorts.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo