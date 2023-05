Executive Director Cory Coverdell from the Montana Dinosaur Center joins us today to tell us how you can plan a prehistoric adventure for this summer with Visit Montana. Cory will tell us about the Montana Dinosaur Trail, what visitors can do along the trail and how you can plan your next trip! Did you know North America's first dinosaur remains were found in Montana in 1854? For more fun facts like these, visit online at Montana Dinosaur Trail.

