Plan a Destination Wedding or Honeymoon

Island Getaways is the premiere planner for destination weddings and fantastic honeymoons. Nancy Finn is the owner and expert in planning that special getaway. Nancy has first hand experience in high end resorts like Beaches and Sandals.

To learn more attend the Sandals and Beaches Webinar with Island getaways on Tuesday, March 23rd at 8 pm. Qualifying rooms will receive a 250 dollar spa credit. R.S.V.P. to participate. Email Nancy and her team at info@myislandgetawys.com or call 262- 781- 1748.

To browse all their their destinations and wonderful testimonials visit www.myislandgetaways.com.

