Plan a Cruise

In April Celebrity Cruises will launch their third EDGE Series ship, Celebrity BEYOND. Every element of Celebrity Beyond’s look and feel has been carefully curated with re-imagined spaces and more luxurious versions of the brand’s most popular signature spaces! Lynn Clark, owner of Travel Leaders shares what makes Celebrity Cruises so unique.

Travel Leaders of Oconomowoc is independently owned and operated by Journeys Travel Group Inc. Founded in 1976, Travel Leaders has been assisting travelers from SE-Wisconsin and all over the U.S. with their vacation, business and group travel needs. They collaborate with you to create your ideal travel experience leveraging our expertise, industry relationships, exclusive offers and amenities. They live and love travel and, would love to help you #TravelBetter.