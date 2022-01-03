Plan A Beach Wedding or Tropical Honeymoon

Destination weddings are an appealing option for couples who want an intimate event in an unforgettable setting. And while most people think such an event is beyond their budget or knowledge, the truth is that with an experienced travel agent by your side, you can make it a reality. Joining us to discuss destination weddings in 2022,, and how they can make it easy, is Nancy Finn from Island Getaways. Nancy shares her experience with Sandals and Beaches Resorts.

Island Getaways is hosting a Caribbean Night on January 11 at 6:30 pm. You must RSVP for this event, email info@myislandgetaways.com or call (262) 781-1748. For more information, visit MyIslandGetaways.com.

Nancy will go over the different amenities at the resorts. Attendees may get a $250 dollar Spa Credit on qualified room categories.