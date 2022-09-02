PKD Foundation Walk

The 2022 Milwaukee Walk for PKD will take place Sunday, September 11 at Bayshore Town Center. Registration opens at 8:30am with the walk beginning at 10am. This is the largest fundraiser for the PKD Foundation. PKD is Polycystic Kidney Disease. It's one of the most common genetic life-threatening diseases affecting 600,000 Americans. Jacque English, Milwaukee Chapter Coordinator, and Nikki Wnuk, Milwaukee Chapter Volunteer, join us to talk about the upcoming event and to raise awareness. For more information, please visit pkdcure.org