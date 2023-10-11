Pizza is even better at Home!

Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm is back with another delicious recipe for you to try at home, and you can never go wrong with pizza. Instead of having an ordinary dinner, get your friends and family together for a fun and easy pizza making party. Jones Dairy Farm is your go-to with an array of pizza toppings, including breakfast sausage, Canadian bacon, ham, and crispy bacon. And now they've got you covered with their brand-new, ultra-convenient 20- and 16-ounce resealable bulk packages of Jones All Natural Pork, Turkey, and Chicken Sausage Links and Thick Cut Patties. So, grab your aprons and get ready to turn your kitchen into a pizza-making wonderland. Visit www.jonesdairyfarm.com for more info.

Available at retailers throughout the Milwaukee area. Check the PRODUCT FINDER on the Jones website (www.jonesdairyfarm.com) to find the grocery stores near you. Jones Sausage is ALWAYS found in the freezer section because in order to keep it fresh, you got to keep it frozen. You can also check out the pizza bar blog here.

