"Pickleball Is Life" with Author Erin McHugh

Erin McHugh
Author Erin McHugh joins us on The Morning Blend to share her new book, PICKLEBALL IS LIFE: The Complete Guide to Feeding Your Obsession.

A perfect combination of sourcebook and humor about the country’s fastest-growing sport! The book dives into the growth of the sport, a resource for those looking to become more involved. Erin McHugh also has a "Pickleball is Life Page-a-day 2026 Calendar" available for preorder on Amazon.

You can find more information by following Erin on Facebook: Erin McHugh or on Instagram: erinmchughhere

