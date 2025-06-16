Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market & Mariano’s Announces Summerfest Deals, and 'Free' Admission!

Emilie Williamson joins The Morning Blend to talk about the way the Metro Market & Pick 'n Save teams are collaborating this year to engage with fans ahead of the fest – and get them free admission into the this year’s Big Gig.

Attendees can receive free admission to the festival with Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Mariano’s receipts – for every $50 spent in a single transaction using your Fresh Perks Card during that time-frame. You will find a Throwback Thursday ticket redemption offer printed on the bottom of your receipt. Bring that offer in person to the Summerfest ticket windows on Thursday, June 26, 2025, noon-6pm, to redeem up to 4 tickets per offer (limit 3 offers/12 tickets per person).There will also be $5 admission at the gates until 6 pm.

For more information visit: www.picknsave.com/summerfest or www.metromarket.net/summerfest