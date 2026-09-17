Pick a Side, Fight Hunger This Fall

What if your favorite college rivalry could help feed families across Wisconsin? Starting now through December 5, Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette Golden Eagles fans can compete in a statewide food drive through Feeding the Rivalry. Hosted by Piggly Wiggly and benefiting Hunger Task Force, the campaign turns school spirit into community support.

Shoppers can join the challenge by purchasing a team-themed reusable bag, rounding up their purchase at checkout, or making a donation online. Every dollar counts toward a live scoreboard tracking each team's progress. With food insecurity impacting families, students, and seniors across the state, every contribution stays local and helps provide meals where they're needed most. The competition culminates at the December 5 Marquette-Wisconsin basketball game, where the winning side will be crowned and funds presented to Hunger Task Force.

People can donate directly to hungertaskforce.org/rivalry

Also, people can see who's winning at shopthepig.com

