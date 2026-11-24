Choosing your Christmas tree can help restore a Wisconsin landscape this year. Waukesha County Land Conservancy is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Harvest on November 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Calhoun Creek Prairie Preserve in New Berlin.

Once a Christmas tree farm, the property is being restored to native prairie and oak savanna. Removing nonnative evergreen trees allows more sunlight to reach the soil, helping native grasses, wildflowers and young oaks return.

Families can choose any species and any size tree for $50, with proceeds supporting restoration efforts.

Learn more at Waukesha County Land Conservancy.