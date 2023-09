Patti Muraczewski is here fromBichon and Little Buddies Rescue.

Patti explains how adoptions of rescue pets is way down due to various factors. Patti brought a cute little pup who is up for adoption. Patti encourages anyone looking for a dog to check rescues and local humane societies.

