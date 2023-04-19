Amy Dodge, Beth Giacobassi and Jill McGuire from Pets Helping People are here today to explain how you can volunteer pet therapy visits with your dog. PHP has been providing training, accreditation and support of sensitive human/canine Therapy Dog Teams in Southeastern Wisconsin since 1998. There are currently over 110 active volunteer Handler/Dog teams that reach over 5,000 people annually with their independent handler/pet teams. They visit seniors, veterans, women's shelters, rehab centers and so much more. For more information, visit online at Pets Helping People.

