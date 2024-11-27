Pete Lee Takes the Stage

Pete, one of our favorite stand-up comedians, has performed at the IMPROV holiday weekend every year since 2021, and draws people from all over Southeastern WI. Originally from Janesville, his comedy regularly pokes fun at Midwestern culture, dating, and other universal topics. Join us today for some backstory on this comedian and a few laughs!

Show times for the 2024 shows can be found here, Pete Lee at Milwaukee Improv

