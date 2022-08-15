Pet Therapy and Upcoming Movie Night

Pets Helping People (PHP) is a local nonprofit organization. PHP provides in-person pet therapy assessments and training for compassionate owners and their big-hearted dogs that want to share their dogs with people in need. Since 1998, PHP has trained more than 750 handler/pet teams. The certified pet therapy teams create joy and inspiration for the more than 3,000 people they reach annually throughout the Southeastern Wisconsin through independent visits and an additional 3,000 with group therapy events.

This is their second Movie Night on the Lawn FUN-raiser. Join PHP for an outdoor event on Aqua Therapup's west lawn in Brookfield. Purchase delicious food and drinks, meet some pet therapy dog teams, bid on awesome raffle baskets, play a game of 50/50 and enjoy the movie with a sound system and projection screen from Sound by Design. Proceeds will support Pets Helping People's programs and people in need of pet therapy comfort. Executive director Amy Dodge, Becky Pease, and Becky's pup, Zoila, join us to discuss the upcoming event. The event will be at 3455 N. 124th St. in Brookfield. For more information, please visit www.petshelpingpeople.org