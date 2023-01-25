Would you be surprised to know that half of dogs and 60 percent of are classified as clinically overweight? But most pet parents don't realize their pet is overweight. Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to end pet obesity. Today we are joined by Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrance Ferguson to chat about this troubling trend and what can be done about it.

For more information on Hill's Pet Nutrition visit EndPetObesity.com

