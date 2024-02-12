Pet Dental Hygiene Hacks!

Did you know that February is National Pet Dental Health Month? Renowned veterinarian Dr. Angie Krause joins us - along with a few fury friends - to share tips and tricks to educate pet parents. According to the American Veterinary Dental Society, more than 80% of dogs and 70% of cats show signs of oral disease by the time they are three years old. In fact, dental problems are one of the most common health issues seen by veterinarians. However, there are many ways that pet parents can help prevent dental disease while making sure their furry friend is happy and engaged!

