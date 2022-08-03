Pet Adoption, Foster and Care

Lucky Mutts Rescue is a non-profit, foster based organization dedicated to saving dogs that are at risk of euthanasia due to abuse and neglect, overcrowding in shelters, and owner surrenders. They focus on finding wonderful homes for dogs who would not have had a chance to live a full and happy life. While in their care the dogs are placed in foster homes who allow them to decompress, and work on skills to prepare them for adoption. Lindsey Phenis tells us about how you can support the rescue, adoption and fostering options.

This week, Thursday August 4th from 5 to 8pm they are having a Yappy Hour at their rescue. The address is 9225 W Beloit road.

This is sponsored by The Pet Project with Fleet Farm where you can find quality supplies for your pets.

Support a local rescue if you can. If it’s not Lucky Mutts, choose one close to you. For more information click HERE.

