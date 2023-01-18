Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Pet Adoption & Care with MADACC

The Pet Project with Fleet Farm
MADACC is first and foremost a public safety organization. We currently rescue and assure safe, temporary shelter, basic veterinary and humane care for over 12,000 stray, unwanted, abandoned, mistreated and injured animals each year. MADACC also has a full adoption program for dogs, cats, and small animals that utilizes traditional adoption procedures or pre-select. Today Kate Hartlund, Community Engagement Coordinator along with foster parent Megan Cooper joins us to explain the importance of fostering. The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home. The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 11:12:48-05

MADACC is first and foremost a public safety organization. We currently rescue and assure safe, temporary shelter, basic veterinary and humane care for over 12,000 stray, unwanted, abandoned, mistreated and injured animals each year. MADACC also has a full adoption program for dogs, cats, and small animals that utilizes traditional adoption procedures or pre-select.
Today Kate Hartlund, Community Engagement Coordinator along with foster parent Megan Cooper joins us to explain the importance of fostering.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local
Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.
The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm.
Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes