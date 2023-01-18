Pet Adoption & Care with MADACC

MADACC is first and foremost a public safety organization. We currently rescue and assure safe, temporary shelter, basic veterinary and humane care for over 12,000 stray, unwanted, abandoned, mistreated and injured animals each year. MADACC also has a full adoption program for dogs, cats, and small animals that utilizes traditional adoption procedures or pre-select.

Today Kate Hartlund, Community Engagement Coordinator along with foster parent Megan Cooper joins us to explain the importance of fostering.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local

Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

