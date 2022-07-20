Pet Adoption & Care

Bichon and Little Buddies Rescue is a non-profit dog rescue located in Mukwonago. Founded in 2000 as a rescue organization for the popular Bichon Frise, the need for services for other small breeds was quickly notes and their mission was soon expanded to include other small breeds. On any given day, you will find Bichons, Chihuahuas, Mini Poodles, Dachshunds, Shih Tzus and many others, as well as a great variety of wonderful mixed breed dogs... all needing new homes for various reasons. Some dogs are surrendered by their owners, some are unclaimed strayed, and others are rescued from puppy mills.

Ashley Kronschnabel is the kennel manager and joins us to discuss pet adoption. To view adoptable pets or find out how to help, please visit www.bichonrescues.com

Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm! https://bit.ly/PetProject-FleetFarm

