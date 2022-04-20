Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Personalized Nutrition Programs

Integrative Health & Wellness
Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 11:34:51-04

Looking to take a different approach to your health goals? Integrative Health and Wellness offer a scientific approach to reach your health goals. They offer one on one counseling, focused on developing programs to meet individual needs of the client.

Amanda Zagrodnik, owner and nutritionist, and Katie Smyczek, nutritionist, sit down with us to discuss developing a plan. They provide support along the way to educate on lifestyle and how to create a lifelong approach.

Schedule your FREE consultation today by going to integrativewi.com or calling 262-298-0015.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes