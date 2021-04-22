Milwaukee born author Chris Gardner--whose incredible journey from homeless single father to fiscal guru was chronicled in both the best-selling memoir The Pursuit of Happyness and the blockbuster film starring Will Smith is sharing his latest book PERMISSION TO DREAM.

In PERMISSION TO DREAM Chris Gardner passed on the most important lessons he has learned in business and in life, with the foremost piece of advice being that you must give yourself permission to dream, no matter where you are in life.

An insightful guide providing tools for how to actualize your dream, from first discovering what it might be to how to become world-class at whatever your dream is once it becomes a reality. No matter how much wealth you achieve, Chris believes, true success comes from enriching the lives of others—so all can still have access to the American Dream. He describes our living in "Atomic Time" where every second counts.

A true fable, Permission to Dream is a timeless and timely manifesto for turning dreams into action inspired by his spontaneous trip through Chicago with his 9 year old granddaughter Brooke when he recognizes what his life is missing.

