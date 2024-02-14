Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Permanent Hair Removal

Electrology Institute of Wisconsin & Electrology Essentials
Posted at 10:39 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 11:39:28-05

Jacqui Farber is back from Electrology Institute of Wisconsin & Electrology Essentials. She is here to talk about permanent hair removal for all skin and hair colors. Jacqui is now enrolling for Spring/Fall and Fall/Winter Electrology training courses. Customers can also receive discounts on electrolysis services when they book with a supervised student.

Right now if you mention The Morning Blend new clients can get $10 off through the end of April.
They also offer package pricing for 15-60 min appointments with Thomas for an even bigger savings!
Call 414-303-0660
electrologyinstitutewi@gmail.com
https://electrologyinstituteofwisconsin.com/

