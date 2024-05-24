Perinatal Mental Health Event

Moms Mental Health Initiative was started in 2016 by two moms who had been through their own perinatal mental health journeys and saw how hard it was to find the right help from knowledgeable providers who understood the urgency. They also knew the isolation you feel going through a perinatal mental health condition, so they laid the foundation for the organization on peer support. Since then, Moms Mental Health Initiative has offered hope and help to more than 1,000 moms and birthing people in our community.

Sarah Ornst Bloomquist joins the show today to talk about the Summer Social event that the Moms Mental Health Initiative is hosting. This event is to honor those who have had to endure a perinatal mental health journey and to celebrate the strength of the participants! The event will have FREE family fun on June 1, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Jacobus Park Playground in Wauwatosa. For more information you can visit their website at momsmentalhealthinitiative.org.

