Introducing Sarah Ornst Bloomquist, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Moms Mental Health Initiative, who is here today to explain to us what is a Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorder. Sarah describes how she decided to start an organization to address perinatal mental health and her mission to make sure every mom realizes their baby is better off with them alive! In 2016, two moms who had navigated their own perinatal mental health journeys and recognized the difficulty of accessing the right treatment for these conditions discovered that more than half of maternal deaths in Wisconsin from 2016-2017 were related to mental health. Each and every one of these deaths was preventable! Today, Moms Mental Health Initiative has extended help and hope to more than 800 moms. This year, they are also working with local providers to establish in-person support groups for moms navigating perinatal mental health conditions.

Sarah gives some tips on what people should prepare for when they’re considering starting a family or about to have a baby. To read mom about how MMHI helps out moms in SouthEastern Wisconsin or inquire about help for you or someone you love, visit MMHI.

