Perfectionism at Work: Excellence or Exhaustion?

In the relentless pursuit of professional excellence, leaders often find themselves ensnared in the perfectionist trap. While the intention behind this pursuit may be noble, the consequences of perfectionism extend beyond individual leaders, impacting the well-being and engagement of their teams. Beth Ridley, the CEO of Ridley Consulting Group, is a leadership expert and workplace culture consultant. She joins the show today to discuss all that perfectionism entails, how to detect its presence, the negative impact on employees, and practical strategies to minimize its adverse effects at work.

For more additional resources on how to work towards building a positive workplace culture, visit Beth's website at ridleyconsultants.com.