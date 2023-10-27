Perfect your Tailgate with this Flavorful Spread

Football season is here and more than half of Americans plan on throwing or attending a game day party this year. While it may be easy fun for guests, those hosting may find events like this to be a little more stressful. Prepping and hosting can quickly get in the way of actually enjoying the game, so DoorDash is here to save the day.

Chef Aaron McCargo shares his game-changing tips that will help you out with your event. He and DoorDash believe that not everything should fall onto the host, so by outsourcing food and getting it delivered straight to your front door can be a life saver. DoorDash is easy to use and doesn't have to be used just for the snacks! They also provide deliveries for things like party decorations, alcohol, and even football gear! The app is easy to use and will let you know what great deals are available to enhance your game day experience.

Go and download DoorDash now and start saving money and time!