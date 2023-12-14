Perfect Pairings For The Book Lover

Carole Barrowman is an English professor at Alverno College, reviewer, author of Hollow Earth trilogy, and Santa’s book-elf. She loves suggesting "pairs" for book lovers.

A “Blind Date” book paired with cool clues

Hook up with a book… before seeing it’s cover. This pairing is especially fun if you have several folks on your list who love books. First, curate a book based on what you know about the person (try to find something they might not choose for themselves). Inscribe it (very important). Wrap it. Then attach one or two fun items that give clues to what’s inside.

Carole recommends My Name is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

Heirloom: Soulful Stories of Home by Erin Napier paired with a treasure from your home

Erin Napier is the host of HGTV’s Hometown. In this illustrated collection of essays, she explores homes as more than brick and mortar. She presents them as keepers of our “memories,” holders of the treasures of our pasts. Perhaps, it’s because I’m planning to leave my house of 30 years soon that I loved this sweet, charming book so much.

The Puppets of Spelhorst by Kate DiCamillo (Candlewick) paired with finger puppets

Two of my most favorite books this year were about puppets. DiCamillo’s book and TJ Klune’s In The Lives of Puppets. DiCamillo’s book is for a younger audience and would be a perfect family read-aloud over the holidays. It’s about five puppets, a king, a girl, a wolf, a boy and an owl in search of their story. As they travel from owner to owner, they bicker and bother each other, eventually when they find their story… well, you’ll have to read it yourself

