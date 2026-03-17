Perfect Easter Gifts for People of all Ages

Limor Suss of Limor Media joins the show to share a few great gifts, just in time for Easter.

Visit Crayola.com to discover Scribble Scrubbies where little scribbles turn into big stories.

One sold every 30 seconds globally. The original Lanolips 101 Ointment is a super dense balm that penetrates and holds 400% of its weight in moisture. Its 101 uses include dry

cuticles, cracked heels, dry nasal passages, keeping eyebrows in place, windburn, cold-chapped cheeks, dry brittle nails, paper cuts, insect bites, supercharging moisturizer, and more. $16.95 at Ulta.com

Shop Yankee Candle Easter scents like Jelly Beans, Hoppy Easter, Strawberry Bunny Shortcake & Easter Bouquet in Yankee Candle stores or online at YankeeCandle.com

Sponsored by Limor Media [limormedia.com]