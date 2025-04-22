PEOPLE OF MEANS is a timely and powerful novel about resistance, justice, and the generational fight for equality. Set in 1960s Nashville and 1990s Chicago, it follows a mother and daughter as they navigate activism, ambition, and family legacy. The story is inspired by the life of Rep. John Lewis and the spirit of protest that continues today. In a time of book bans and social division, this novel reminds us of our shared humanity and the power of storytelling to bring us together.

