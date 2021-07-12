Watch
People Are Not Always What They Seem

“To Know Her” by Mary Ann Noe
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 11:37:37-04

A retired Waukesha High School teacher and writer, Mary Ann Noe, joins us today on The Morning Blend to celebrate the launch of her first novel! To Know Her is about Juliana, a normal teenage girl that lies in a coma as a result of a car accident. From that, Juliana’s family discovers a daughter different from the one they thought they knew. How well can we really know anyone?

To explore this fascinating question, pick up To Know Her today! Click here to register for Mary Ann’s virtual book event on July 22 with Books and Company in Oconomowoc.

