People Are Not Always What They Seem

A retired Waukesha High School teacher and writer, Mary Ann Noe, joins us today on The Morning Blend to celebrate the launch of her first novel! To Know Her is about Juliana, a normal teenage girl that lies in a coma as a result of a car accident. From that, Juliana’s family discovers a daughter different from the one they thought they knew. How well can we really know anyone?

Click here to register for Mary Ann's virtual book event on July 22 with Books and Company in Oconomowoc.