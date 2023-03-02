Jasmine Deacon from PEARLS for Teen Girls join us to talk about their Inspired to Lead Fundraiser and the organizations 30th Anniversary Kick Off Celebration event. PEARLS is a volunteer effort to help girls develop social, emotional and practical skills that would prepare them to be empathetic, self-sufficient leaders. PEARLS volunteers listen, guide and walk alongside the girls on their journey of self-discovery. Inspired to Lead is the organizations biggest fundraiser gala-style event where the goal is to raise $150,000 or more to support the mission. At this event, they celebrate what the girls have done in that year and spotlight stories that show the true impact of PEARLS as well as the 30th Anniversary! For more information, visit online at PEARLS for Teen Girls.