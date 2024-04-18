PE Teacher Running From Milwaukee to Madison

Just Keep Going 2024 is a non-profit fundraiser with a goal of raising $50,000 for NAMI Southeast WI to provide mental mental advocacy, resources, and education for kids in the City of Milwaukee. On May 23rd, 2024, creator of the project Farit Kuri Azamar will be running/walking from Milwaukee to Madison, ending up at the Madison State Capitol as a symbolization of a mental health journey. His message: no matter what, just keep going.

You can follow along with Farit's journey on Facebook at Just Keep Going 2024 and Instagram @Just_Keep_Going2024!