PBS presents Life at the Waterhole

A new three-part television series that explores the daily drama of African wildlife!
Posted at 10:27 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 11:27:02-04

Life at the Waterhole is a new three-part series from PBS, in partnership with BBC Studios Natural History Unit, that explores the daily drama of African wildlife at a unique waterhole rigged with partially submerged and weather-proofed cameras in Tanzania. The series was created by working with local Hadzabe and Maasai communities and hosted by renowned conservation scientist Dr. M. Sanjayan alongside award-winning wildlife cinematographer Bob Poole. The cameras capture elephants, warthogs, giraffes, monkeys and big cats as they adapt to different seasons of the year and help scientists gain a greater understanding of the important role of water in Africa as its wildlife faces the growing impact of climate change.

The Morning Blend talks with Award-Winning Wildlife Cinematographer Bob Poole. "Life at the Waterhole" airs Wednesday’s May19 - June 2 at 8pm ET/PT on PBS (check local listings).

