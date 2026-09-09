Paws, Prizes and Purpose: Bark in the Park Returns to Help Lost Pets Find Their Way Home

Animal lovers are invited to Bark in the Park, a fun-filled family and pet festival supporting the mission of Billy's Posse Inc. Taking place September 26 in Sturtevant, this community fundraiser helps provide the equipment and resources needed to assist in the search and recovery of lost, loose and stolen pets.

Founded in honor of Billy, Billy's Posse relies entirely on donations to fund essential tools such as humane traps, trail cameras, battery packs and other supplies used to safely recover missing animals. Guests can enjoy local vendors, activities for kids and dogs, raffles, and a crowd-favorite dog costume contest while learning how the organization works to reunite pets with their families. It's a day of fun, education and community support for a cause that touches every pet owner.