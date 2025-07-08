Paws, People, and Progress: HAWS Turns 60!

Since the Humane Animals Welfare Society's incorporation on July 22, 1965, HAWS has impacted the lives of tens of thousands of pets and their people. For the 60th Anniversary this year, they will celebrate the individuals, groups, initiatives, and animals that have made them who they are, and look toward a very bright future.

Join HAWS at their Open House for a chance to meet adoptable pets, learn about the future, take a tour, and enjoy light refreshments!

Saturday, July 26, 11 am - 2 pm

701 Northview Road, Waukesha