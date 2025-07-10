Paws and A Cause: A Meet & Greet with Wildlife In Need

Kim Banach and Max Nelson join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the Wildlife In Need Center's Summer Meet & Greet. The Wildlife In Need Center (WINC) invites the community to a fun-filled Summer Meet & Greet on Saturday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Oconomowoc facility. This family-friendly event offers a rare chance to meet WINC’s wildlife ambassadors up close, enjoy kids' games, creative face painting, a refreshing sundae bar, and exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of the wildlife rehabilitation hospital (advance tickets required). With a suggested $2 donation at entry, all proceeds go directly to supporting WINC’s mission to rehabilitate sick, injured, and orphaned native wildlife. Since 1994, WINC has provided care for over 69,700 animals across more than 140 species and delivered over 100 educational programs annually, reaching over 25,000 people. Operating year-round with dedicated staff and volunteers, WINC continues to serve Dodge, Jefferson, Washington, and Waukesha counties—thanks to the generous support of the community.

For full event details, visit WINC’s website.